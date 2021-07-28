Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $554,000 in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $607,000.

OTCMKTS:VTIQU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 10,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

