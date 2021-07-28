Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

ARNA stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

