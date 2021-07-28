Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $412,694.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,722,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

