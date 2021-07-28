Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Buys $25,550.00 in Stock

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ARDS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.