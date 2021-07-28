Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Buys $25,550.00 in Stock

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARDS opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

