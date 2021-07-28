ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $95.05 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08.

