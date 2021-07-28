ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,466,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,437,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.50. 3,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

