ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,708. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

