ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.25. 28,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,913. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.13 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

