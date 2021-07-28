Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.