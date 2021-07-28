Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 15,500 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Osprey Technology Acquisition worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

