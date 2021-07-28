Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRG. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.