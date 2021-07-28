Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

