Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Harrow Health worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $204,572. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

