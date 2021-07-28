Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $471,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

