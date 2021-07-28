Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $446,000 Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,601,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

OCDX opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.