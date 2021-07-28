Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

