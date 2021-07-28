Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Shares Down 5.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

