Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $140.22 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

