Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.34 per share, with a total value of $10,134,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.17. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of -47.01.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

