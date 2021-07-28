Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Buys £24,708 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Ascential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.33 ($5.14).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

