ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.92 million.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 312,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,162. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.27. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

