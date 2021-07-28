Ashford (AINC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.64. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

