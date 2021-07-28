Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

