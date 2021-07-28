Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ASH traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,322. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

