ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $15.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.90. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.58. ASM International has a one year low of $134.88 and a one year high of $365.28.

Get ASM International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.