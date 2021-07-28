Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,095. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

