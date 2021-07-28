Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 357.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

