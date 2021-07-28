Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,198,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 442,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,294 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.