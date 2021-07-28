Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 99,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 380,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,541. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

