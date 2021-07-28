Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $363,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Avantor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 48,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

