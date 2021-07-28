Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASMB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

