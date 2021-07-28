Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,910 ($24.95). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.59), with a volume of 251,189 shares traded.

AML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,942.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders have purchased 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last ninety days.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.