Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

