AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $112,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

