Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.
ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.
In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
