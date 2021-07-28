Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

