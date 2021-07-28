Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

