Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.61 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEXAY. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY opened at $9.60 on Monday. Atos has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.