Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atreca by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

