Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atreca by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
