ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.34

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $29.37. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

