AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,504,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.