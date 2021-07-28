Aubrey Rankin Sells 55,382 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 775,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,815. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 332,453 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.