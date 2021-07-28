AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

