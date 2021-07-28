AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

