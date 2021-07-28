Audius Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.18 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Audius has a total market cap of $137.36 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.59 or 0.00754003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.