Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 234.4% in July

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the June 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

