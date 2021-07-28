Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.93.

ADP stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $206.88. 1,878,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

