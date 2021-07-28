Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.93.
ADP stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $206.88. 1,878,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $208.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
