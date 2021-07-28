Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

