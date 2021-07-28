AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.920-$8.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS.

AVB stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 602,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,888. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $230.60.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.59.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.