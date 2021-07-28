Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

