Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives $15.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXLA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.